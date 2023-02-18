Ayatollah Khamenei Slams Silence on Palestine

Islam Times - Reaffirming Iran’s overt support for the Palestinian nation, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei denounced the Muslim governments’ muted response to the acts of aggression by the “savage, cruel and vicious” Zionists against Palestine.

On the anniversary of Eid al-Mab'ath, the day on which Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was appointed to prophethood, a group of officials and ambassadors from Islamic countries met with Ayatollah Khamenei.The gathering was held at the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah of Tehran on Saturday.Ayatollah Khamenei congratulated the Iranian people, the Islamic Ummah and the truth seekers of the world on the occasion of Eid al-Mab’ath.The Leader considered the Bi’tha of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) as the greatest and most precious gift and blessing of God to humanity and clarified the treasures of this appointment.“Monotheism and liberation from serving those other than God is the greatest treasure of the Bi’tha, for every war, crime, and evil that has taken place throughout history has originated from serving those other than God.”The Leader described the use of the vast, never-ending treasures of the Prophet’s Bi’tha as the remedy for all problems and as a means for the Islamic Ummah to achieve happiness in this world and in the hereafter.The Leader also pointed out that "if Islamic countries had followed the teachings of the Bi’tha, the evil Zionist regime would not have been able to commit atrocities and crimes in this manner against the oppressed Palestinians before the eyes of the Islamic Ummah. Of course, the Iranian nation and the Islamic Republic will continue to fulfill their duties in this field".He also referred to verses from the Holy Quran to describe the treasures of the Bi’tha, and considered “perseverance” as the secret and the means to achieving any goal or purpose. "'Maintaining justice’ is also one of the other unique gifts of God that has been given to mankind through the blessings of the Prophet’s Bi’tha."The Leader considered love, kindness, purity and sincerity among the members of society to be another valuable gift from the Bi’tha of God’s last messenger."Avoiding and staying away from the tyrants of the world and getting rid of the darkness and chains of ignorance, bigotry and stagnation are among the thousands of precious treasures of Islam and the Bi’tha," he stated, Khamenei.ir reported.Ayatollah Khamenei considered the failure to recognize the treasures of the Bi’tha, being ungrateful towards them and being satisfied with verbally taking pride in them, in the absence of action, as some of the behaviors exhibited by human societies in the face of this infinite blessing. “Division, backwardness, and other practical and scientific weaknesses are the result of these kinds of encounters with the Bi’tha."The Leader underlined that the creation of the greatest civilization of human society in the third and fourth centuries after the Hijrah was due to the fact that people at least partially acted upon the teachings of the Quran.He added that if the unparalleled capacities of the Bi’tha and the Quran are utilized today, it will overcome the weaknesses of the Islamic world and prepare the grounds for prosperity and progress.Ayatollah Khamenei considered the issue of Palestine as one of the important weaknesses and wounds of the Islamic nation. "A nation and a country has been subjected to endless oppression by a savage, evil regime before the eyes of the Islamic world. Islamic countries, with all their wealth, capacities and capabilities, are just standing by and watching this happen. Some of these countries have even accompanied this bloodthirsty regime, especially in recent times."The Leader stated that these countries have become weak as a result of the silence they have adopted in the face of the crimes that the Zionists have committed and their cooperation with the Zionist regime. "The situation has reached a point where the US, France, and several other countries, have given themselves the right to interfere in the Islamic world under the pretext of helping to solve the problems of the Muslims. This is while they themselves are helpless and unable to solve and manage the problems that exist in their own countries," he added.Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that if, from the very first day, Islamic governments had listened to the words of well-wishers, including the great scholars of Najaf and if they had stood firmly against the usurping Zionist regime, the situation in the West Asian region would have been different today and the Islamic nation would have been more united and stronger in many ways.Referring to the clear and open positions of the Islamic Republic in support of the oppressed Palestinians, he said, "The Islamic system does not care what others think, and while openly supporting and defending the Palestinian nation, it will continue to help them in any way it can."The Leader underlined that the enemies are focused on promoting Iranophobia due to the Islamic Republic’s support for Palestine.“Unfortunately, the governments that are obliged to help the Palestinian nation themselves agree with the Iranophobic acts of the enemies of Islam."Ayatollah Khamenei added that in order to overcome all problems, the Islamic nation needs to return to the teachings of the Bi’tha, and that there needs to be unity and empathy among Muslim nations as well as real, not fake, cooperation between Islamic governments.In his concluding remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei once again expressed his regret and grief over the recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria, which killed a large number of people and left many others injured. He added that under all circumstances, the Islamic nation must observe and pay attention to the importance of political issues such as what is happening in Palestine and the interfering activities of the US.