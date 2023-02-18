0
Saturday 18 February 2023 - 12:51

FBI Admits Its Network Was Hacked

Story Code : 1042095
FBI Admits Its Network Was Hacked
Hackers compromised a computer system at the agency’s New York field office, CNN reported earlier on Friday, citing unidentified sources who had been briefed on the matter.

The system had been used in investigations of child sexual exploitation.

“The FBI is aware of the incident and is working to gain additional information,” the agency said in a statement to multiple media outlets. 

“This is an isolated incident that has been contained. As this is an ongoing investigation, the FBI does not have further comment to provide at this time,” it added.

It’s not clear when the hack occurred, how the system was breached or what the perpetrators aimed to achieve. The FBI is reportedly still trying to determine the origin of the intrusion.

Terry Cutler, CEO of Montreal-based cybersecurity firm Cyology Labs, said the hacker in the latest incident may have breached the FBI system to sell access to it. 

US government agencies, including the FBI, have frequently been targeted for system breaches. For instance, in November 2021, someone exploited a vulnerability in the FBI’s email system to send out a fake cyberattack warning from an FBI address to thousands of recipients.

The agency responded by saying it had fixed the software flaw that made the hoax possible.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams Silence on Palestine
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams Silence on Palestine
Biden Sets Out Views on Prospects of Cold War With China
Biden Sets Out Views on Prospects of Cold War With China
18 February 2023
Yemen’s Ansarullah Leader: US, Allies Created Takfiri Terrorist Groups
Yemen’s Ansarullah Leader: US, Allies Created Takfiri Terrorist Groups
18 February 2023
Bloomberg: Saudi Arabia, “Israel” Stepping up Military Ties!
Bloomberg: Saudi Arabia, “Israel” Stepping up Military Ties!
18 February 2023
Ukrainian ‘Commander’ Shown with Daesh Patch
Ukrainian ‘Commander’ Shown with Daesh Patch
17 February 2023
UN Extends Sanctions on Yemen’s Ansarullah
UN Extends Sanctions on Yemen’s Ansarullah
17 February 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah to the US: If You Seek Chaos in Lebanon, You and ‘Israel’ Will Suffer the Pain
Sayyed Nasrallah to the US: If You Seek Chaos in Lebanon, You and ‘Israel’ Will Suffer the Pain
17 February 2023
UN Experts: US Sanctions on Iran Are Illegal
UN Experts: US Sanctions on Iran Are Illegal
15 February 2023
Top Israeli Rabbi Calls Quake in Turkey, Syria ’Divine Justice’
Top Israeli Rabbi Calls Quake in Turkey, Syria ’Divine Justice’
14 February 2023
India Raids BBC Offices after It Airs Documentary Critical of Modi’s Handling of Anti-Muslim Riots
India Raids BBC Offices after It Airs Documentary Critical of Modi’s Handling of Anti-Muslim Riots
15 February 2023
China Urges US to Lift Syria Sanctions Instead of Temporary Relief following Earthquakes
China Urges US to Lift Syria Sanctions Instead of Temporary Relief following Earthquakes
14 February 2023
US Refuses to Give Ukraine Long-Range Missiles for Fear of Not Having Enough for Itself
US Refuses to Give Ukraine Long-Range Missiles for Fear of Not Having Enough for Itself
14 February 2023
Report: Trump, Kushner Profited from Close Saudi Ties
Report: Trump, Kushner Profited from Close Saudi Ties
13 February 2023