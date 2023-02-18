0
Saturday 18 February 2023 - 13:18

FM: Efforts to Link Al-Qaeda to Iran Futile

Story Code : 1042102
FM: Efforts to Link Al-Qaeda to Iran Futile
Amir Abdollahian made the remarks in a post on his Twitter account on Thursday after US State Department spokesman Ned Price claimed that Seif al-Adel, the new leader of al-Qaeda, was based in Iran, without providing any evidence to substantiate the allegation.

“I advise White House to stop the failed Iranophobia game. Linking Al-Qaeda to Iran is patently absurd and baseless. Those who created Al-Qaeda and DAESH must be held accountable for spreading terrorism worldwide. Don't give false address!” the top Iranian diplomat noted.

Price accused Iran at a press briefing on Wednesday of “offering safe haven to al-Qaeda,” and providing “support for terrorism".

Asked by a reporter what the United States would do if Adel was in Iran, the US State Department spokesman said Washington was determined not to allow threats to emerge and would closely coordinate with its European allies to confront “all the challenges Iran poses.”

The US claim comes as Iran, which is one of the biggest victims of terrorism, has been lauded as one of the pioneers in the fight against terrorism in the West Asia region.

Washington, as the main supporter of anti-Iran terrorism, has in numerous reports been proved to have created, trained and supported Daesh and other terror outfits to wreak havoc across the oil-rich region to plunder its resources.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams Silence on Palestine
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams Silence on Palestine
Biden Sets Out Views on Prospects of Cold War With China
Biden Sets Out Views on Prospects of Cold War With China
18 February 2023
Yemen’s Ansarullah Leader: US, Allies Created Takfiri Terrorist Groups
Yemen’s Ansarullah Leader: US, Allies Created Takfiri Terrorist Groups
18 February 2023
Bloomberg: Saudi Arabia, “Israel” Stepping up Military Ties!
Bloomberg: Saudi Arabia, “Israel” Stepping up Military Ties!
18 February 2023
Ukrainian ‘Commander’ Shown with Daesh Patch
Ukrainian ‘Commander’ Shown with Daesh Patch
17 February 2023
UN Extends Sanctions on Yemen’s Ansarullah
UN Extends Sanctions on Yemen’s Ansarullah
17 February 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah to the US: If You Seek Chaos in Lebanon, You and ‘Israel’ Will Suffer the Pain
Sayyed Nasrallah to the US: If You Seek Chaos in Lebanon, You and ‘Israel’ Will Suffer the Pain
17 February 2023
UN Experts: US Sanctions on Iran Are Illegal
UN Experts: US Sanctions on Iran Are Illegal
15 February 2023
Top Israeli Rabbi Calls Quake in Turkey, Syria ’Divine Justice’
Top Israeli Rabbi Calls Quake in Turkey, Syria ’Divine Justice’
14 February 2023
India Raids BBC Offices after It Airs Documentary Critical of Modi’s Handling of Anti-Muslim Riots
India Raids BBC Offices after It Airs Documentary Critical of Modi’s Handling of Anti-Muslim Riots
15 February 2023
China Urges US to Lift Syria Sanctions Instead of Temporary Relief following Earthquakes
China Urges US to Lift Syria Sanctions Instead of Temporary Relief following Earthquakes
14 February 2023
US Refuses to Give Ukraine Long-Range Missiles for Fear of Not Having Enough for Itself
US Refuses to Give Ukraine Long-Range Missiles for Fear of Not Having Enough for Itself
14 February 2023
Report: Trump, Kushner Profited from Close Saudi Ties
Report: Trump, Kushner Profited from Close Saudi Ties
13 February 2023