0
Saturday 18 February 2023 - 13:23

Bloomberg: Saudi Arabia, “Israel” Stepping up Military Ties!

Story Code : 1042107
Bloomberg: Saudi Arabia, “Israel” Stepping up Military Ties!
Citing several unnamed sources familiar with the discussions, the outlet reported that “Israeli” and Saudi officials held exploratory meetings ahead of a recent working group on military and security in Riyadh between the United States and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The report stated that further engagement was expected to take place in Prague to coincide with the Munich Security Conference, which began Friday.

“We think that other regions integrating and beginning to sit at the same table with ‘Israel’ is in the interest of stability and security in the region,” US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Military for the Middle East, Dana Stroul, said.

Recent months have seen official contacts between the Saudi kingdom and the Zionist entity multiply. Senior diplomatic officials have also told i24NEWS that it was only a “matter of time” before the Gulf kingdom normalized relations with the apartheid entity.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams Silence on Palestine
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams Silence on Palestine
Biden Sets Out Views on Prospects of Cold War With China
Biden Sets Out Views on Prospects of Cold War With China
18 February 2023
Yemen’s Ansarullah Leader: US, Allies Created Takfiri Terrorist Groups
Yemen’s Ansarullah Leader: US, Allies Created Takfiri Terrorist Groups
18 February 2023
Bloomberg: Saudi Arabia, “Israel” Stepping up Military Ties!
Bloomberg: Saudi Arabia, “Israel” Stepping up Military Ties!
18 February 2023
Ukrainian ‘Commander’ Shown with Daesh Patch
Ukrainian ‘Commander’ Shown with Daesh Patch
17 February 2023
UN Extends Sanctions on Yemen’s Ansarullah
UN Extends Sanctions on Yemen’s Ansarullah
17 February 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah to the US: If You Seek Chaos in Lebanon, You and ‘Israel’ Will Suffer the Pain
Sayyed Nasrallah to the US: If You Seek Chaos in Lebanon, You and ‘Israel’ Will Suffer the Pain
17 February 2023
UN Experts: US Sanctions on Iran Are Illegal
UN Experts: US Sanctions on Iran Are Illegal
15 February 2023
Top Israeli Rabbi Calls Quake in Turkey, Syria ’Divine Justice’
Top Israeli Rabbi Calls Quake in Turkey, Syria ’Divine Justice’
14 February 2023
India Raids BBC Offices after It Airs Documentary Critical of Modi’s Handling of Anti-Muslim Riots
India Raids BBC Offices after It Airs Documentary Critical of Modi’s Handling of Anti-Muslim Riots
15 February 2023
China Urges US to Lift Syria Sanctions Instead of Temporary Relief following Earthquakes
China Urges US to Lift Syria Sanctions Instead of Temporary Relief following Earthquakes
14 February 2023
US Refuses to Give Ukraine Long-Range Missiles for Fear of Not Having Enough for Itself
US Refuses to Give Ukraine Long-Range Missiles for Fear of Not Having Enough for Itself
14 February 2023
Report: Trump, Kushner Profited from Close Saudi Ties
Report: Trump, Kushner Profited from Close Saudi Ties
13 February 2023