Bloomberg: Saudi Arabia, “Israel” Stepping up Military Ties!

Islam Times - Bloomberg News revealed that “‘Israeli’ officials are reportedly stepping up talks with Saudi Arabia on developing closer military and intelligence.”

Citing several unnamed sources familiar with the discussions, the outlet reported that “Israeli” and Saudi officials held exploratory meetings ahead of a recent working group on military and security in Riyadh between the United States and the Gulf Cooperation Council.The report stated that further engagement was expected to take place in Prague to coincide with the Munich Security Conference, which began Friday.“We think that other regions integrating and beginning to sit at the same table with ‘Israel’ is in the interest of stability and security in the region,” US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Military for the Middle East, Dana Stroul, said.Recent months have seen official contacts between the Saudi kingdom and the Zionist entity multiply. Senior diplomatic officials have also told i24NEWS that it was only a “matter of time” before the Gulf kingdom normalized relations with the apartheid entity.