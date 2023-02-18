0
Saturday 18 February 2023 - 13:25

Latin American Countries Slam “Israel” for Expanding West Bank Settlements

Story Code : 1042109
A statement issued by Brazil’s foreign ministry and signed by those of Argentina, Chile, and Mexico expressed “deep concern” about the far-right “Israeli” government’s announcement on February 12 that it would retroactively authorize nine outposts in the West Bank and advance plans for the construction of 10,000 new units there.

“These unilateral measures constitute serious violations of international law and the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council,” the statement said.

The Latin American governments also called on both sides “to refrain from acts and provocations that could promote a new escalation of violence.”

Earlier, the foreign ministers of the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and the United States said they were “deeply troubled” by “Israel’s” plans to expand illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

“We strongly oppose these unilateral actions which will only serve to exacerbate tensions,” they said in a joint statement, noting that they “will continue to closely monitor developments on the ground, which impact the viability of the [so-called] two-state solution and stability in the region at large.”
