Not Welcome: “Israeli” Delegation Expelled from AU Summit

Islam Times - The security of the African Union summit expelled the “Israeli” delegation that came from Tel Aviv to participate in an African Union summit, from the summit hall.

Although the “Israeli” delegation sneaked in using entry cards for other people, the security of the African Union summit discovered them and expelled them.The “Israeli” delegation claimed that it had an invitation to attend the opening session of the African Union summit, but they could not prove it, and as a result, the security forces forced them out and expelled them from the hall.A video showed the “Israelis”, led by Foreign Ministry Deputy Director General for Africa Sharon Bar-Li, leaving after several minutes of discussion.Meanwhile, the “Israeli” Foreign Ministry blamed South Africa and Algeria for the move.