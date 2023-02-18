0
Saturday 18 February 2023 - 21:46

Iran Condemns Daesh’s Murderous Attack in Syria

Story Code : 1042182
In a statement released on Saturday, Nasser Kanaani categorically condemned the brutal crime by the terrorist group that has killed more than 50 Syrian military forces and civilians near Homs.

Expressing condolences to the “friendly and brotherly” government and nation of Syria, the Iranian spokesperson stressed the need for “effective international support” for the Syrian government in the fight against the remnants of Daesh and other terrorist groups.

“The US government, known as one of the creators and supporters of the Daesh terrorist group and as a government with illegal military presence in parts of the Syrian territories, is an accomplice in the continuation of the that group’s crimes and insecurity in Syria,” Kanaani said.

He added that the US regime’s current policies indicate that it continues to adopt dual standards on the international issues, such as the fight against terrorism.

His comments came after Daesh launched an attack in Syria’s central desert province of Homs, killing at least 53 people in the southwest of the town of Al-Sokhna on Friday.

The director of Palmyra hospital, Walid Audi, said the victims include 46 civilians and seven soldiers.
Comment


