0
Saturday 18 February 2023 - 21:47

Lebanon to Start Drilling First Oil Well in Summer: Energy Minister

Story Code : 1042183
Lebanon to Start Drilling First Oil Well in Summer: Energy Minister
The plans to drill block nine were formalized after the deal on the demarcation of the border between Lebanon and Israel was reached last year.

"Today, we reached an important milestone in oil and gas exploration in block nine, following the historic achievement of demarcating boundaries and commitment that we have seen from partners led by Total Energy and Eni and the recent entry of Qatar," Fayad said Friday, according to the Middle East Monitor.

He said that the new stability encouraged state-owned Qatar Energy (QE) to join Total Energies and Italy's Eni in block nine and nearby block four.

QE has replaced Russia's Novatek, which pulled out of the joint venture late last year for what it described as "economic and financial" reasons and "political risk".

QE holds 30 percent of stakes in the two licenses, with Total Energies and Eni each holding 35 percent.

Fayad said Lebanon has now "achieved the maximum that could be achieved at this stage."

He added, "We can always dream of more, but you must think of what's achievable."

Meanwhile, Lebanese Minister of the Environment Nasser Yassin said, "We are working as the Ministry of the Environment together with the Ministry of Energy and the Oil and Gas Authority to expedite these issues and give the necessary approvals for preparing for the drilling."

He also said that his ministry is working to afford appropriate environmental management "for the whole process."
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams Silence on Palestine
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams Silence on Palestine
Biden Sets Out Views on Prospects of Cold War With China
Biden Sets Out Views on Prospects of Cold War With China
18 February 2023
Yemen’s Ansarullah Leader: US, Allies Created Takfiri Terrorist Groups
Yemen’s Ansarullah Leader: US, Allies Created Takfiri Terrorist Groups
18 February 2023
Bloomberg: Saudi Arabia, “Israel” Stepping up Military Ties!
Bloomberg: Saudi Arabia, “Israel” Stepping up Military Ties!
18 February 2023
Ukrainian ‘Commander’ Shown with Daesh Patch
Ukrainian ‘Commander’ Shown with Daesh Patch
17 February 2023
UN Extends Sanctions on Yemen’s Ansarullah
UN Extends Sanctions on Yemen’s Ansarullah
17 February 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah to the US: If You Seek Chaos in Lebanon, You and ‘Israel’ Will Suffer the Pain
Sayyed Nasrallah to the US: If You Seek Chaos in Lebanon, You and ‘Israel’ Will Suffer the Pain
17 February 2023
UN Experts: US Sanctions on Iran Are Illegal
UN Experts: US Sanctions on Iran Are Illegal
15 February 2023
Top Israeli Rabbi Calls Quake in Turkey, Syria ’Divine Justice’
Top Israeli Rabbi Calls Quake in Turkey, Syria ’Divine Justice’
14 February 2023
India Raids BBC Offices after It Airs Documentary Critical of Modi’s Handling of Anti-Muslim Riots
India Raids BBC Offices after It Airs Documentary Critical of Modi’s Handling of Anti-Muslim Riots
15 February 2023
China Urges US to Lift Syria Sanctions Instead of Temporary Relief following Earthquakes
China Urges US to Lift Syria Sanctions Instead of Temporary Relief following Earthquakes
14 February 2023
US Refuses to Give Ukraine Long-Range Missiles for Fear of Not Having Enough for Itself
US Refuses to Give Ukraine Long-Range Missiles for Fear of Not Having Enough for Itself
14 February 2023
Report: Trump, Kushner Profited from Close Saudi Ties
Report: Trump, Kushner Profited from Close Saudi Ties
13 February 2023