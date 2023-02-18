UNSC to Vote on Draft Resolution on Nord Stream Sabotage on Feb 22-24: Russia

Islam Times - The United Nations Security Council will vote on a draft resolution on the Nord Stream gas pipeline blasts on February 22-24, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said on Saturday.

"We requested a Security Council meeting on the Nord Stream explosions. The exact date has not been confirmed yet but voting on our draft resolution on the matter will be held between Wednesday and Friday," he wrote on Telegram, TASS reported.On Friday, Russia presented a draft UNSC resolution on investigating the Nord Stream sabotage, which suggests that the UN secretary general should establish an independent international commission of lawyers to look into the incident.