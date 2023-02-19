0
Sunday 19 February 2023 - 07:38

US Fears China May Provide Russia with Lethal Weapons: Blinken

Story Code : 1042224
According to Blinken, in a conversation with Chinese State Councilor and Director of the CCP Central Foreign Affairs Office Wang Yi, he "had an opportunity to share our (the US’) very real concerns about China’s support for Russia."
 
"What we’ve seen over the past years is, of course, some political and rhetorical support, even some non-lethal support. But we’re very concerned that China’s considering providing lethal support to Russia," the US secretary of state said, TASS reported.
 
He said that providing "lethal support" to Russia would have "serious consequences (for Beijing) in our (China-US) relationship".
 
He also recalled that this was something that "President (Joe) Biden shared with (Chinese) President Xi (Jinping) on several occasions".
 
In late January, John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the US National Security Council, said that the United States urged China not to support Russia in the Ukraine war. According to him, Washington intended to take action against those companies, including the Chinese ones, that violated the US sanctions regime against Moscow.
