Sunday 19 February 2023 - 07:40

Iranian Fighter Jet to Become Unmanned Aircraft

Story Code : 1042226
The managing director of the Iran Aviation Industries Organization (IAIO), a subsidiary of the Defense Ministry, announced in a televised interview on Saturday that the Qaher fighter jet project has reached full maturity in technologies.
 
General Afshin Khajefard said the Defense Ministry is working on the diversity of the final product, adding that the Qaher fighter jet is going to emerge as a pilotless aircraft.
 
A series of versions of Qaher will be unveiled in the middle of the next Iranian year, which will begin on March 21, he added.
 
The general noted that the Defense Ministry has made modifications to the Qaher fighter jet to adapt it for the utilities of two military units.
 
Khajefard also stated that Iran has begun to develop electric airplanes and is going to test two prototypes next year.
 
Iran has fully gained the technical know-how to manufacture electric drones, but the production of manned electric planes requires more research and development, he added.
 
The general also highlighted Iran’s progress in the production of firefighting drones, saying two representatives from foreign countries have purchased this Iranian drone.
 
The Iranian fighter jet Qaher-313 was unveiled in February 2013. The single-seat stealth fighter jet can take off and land on short runways.
 
Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.
