0
Sunday 19 February 2023 - 07:41

Five Killed in Israeli Missile Attack on Syria

Story Code : 1042227
Five Killed in Israeli Missile Attack on Syria
According to Syria’s official SANA news agency, the country’s air defenses responded to Israel’s new missile attack, which took place early Sunday, intercepting most of those missiles.
 
Following the attack, SANA said, the Israeli missiles hit a number of residential buildings mostly in Kafr Sousa neighborhood in central Damascus.
 
Meanwhile, al-Mayadeen news agency reported that the Israeli strike hit areas in Damascus countryside, Kafr Sousa neighborhood, and Tal al-Masih near the city of Shahba, north of al-Suwayda in southwestern Syria.
 
A Syrian military source was quoted by SANA as saying that the Israeli missiles were fired from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights, targeting some locations in Damascus and its suburbs, including residential neighborhoods inhabited by civilians. The source said most of the Israeli missiles were shot down by Syria’s air defenses.
 
Syria's health ministry said five people were killed in the strike, including one soldier, while fifteen others were wounded, some of whom in critical condition.
 
A Syrian security source was also quoted by SANA as confirming that the country's air defenses had shot down most of the Israeli missiles before they reached their target.
 
The source added that technical and engineering teams were assessing the damage caused by the new Israeli act of aggression.
 
Israel frequently carries out missile attacks on targets in Syria, mostly using the airspace of Lebanon or the occupied territories.
 
Syrian has repeatedly complained to the UN over Israeli assaults, urging the Security Council to take action against Tel Aviv’s crimes. The calls have, however, fallen on deaf ears.
 
In early November 2022, Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Faisal Mekdad emphasized that his country will definitely give a crushing response to such acts of aggression at some point in the future.
Comment


Featured Stories
G7 Countries Agree to Continue Supporting Ukraine, Toughen Russian Sanctions
G7 Countries Agree to Continue Supporting Ukraine, Toughen Russian Sanctions
Five Killed in Israeli Missile Attack on Syria
Five Killed in Israeli Missile Attack on Syria
19 February 2023
US Fears China May Provide Russia with Lethal Weapons: Blinken
US Fears China May Provide Russia with Lethal Weapons: Blinken
19 February 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams Silence on Palestine
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams Silence on Palestine
18 February 2023
Biden Sets Out Views on Prospects of Cold War With China
Biden Sets Out Views on Prospects of Cold War With China
18 February 2023
Yemen’s Ansarullah Leader: US, Allies Created Takfiri Terrorist Groups
Yemen’s Ansarullah Leader: US, Allies Created Takfiri Terrorist Groups
18 February 2023
Bloomberg: Saudi Arabia, “Israel” Stepping up Military Ties!
Bloomberg: Saudi Arabia, “Israel” Stepping up Military Ties!
18 February 2023
Ukrainian ‘Commander’ Shown with Daesh Patch
Ukrainian ‘Commander’ Shown with Daesh Patch
17 February 2023
UN Extends Sanctions on Yemen’s Ansarullah
UN Extends Sanctions on Yemen’s Ansarullah
17 February 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah to the US: If You Seek Chaos in Lebanon, You and ‘Israel’ Will Suffer the Pain
Sayyed Nasrallah to the US: If You Seek Chaos in Lebanon, You and ‘Israel’ Will Suffer the Pain
17 February 2023
UN Experts: US Sanctions on Iran Are Illegal
UN Experts: US Sanctions on Iran Are Illegal
15 February 2023
Top Israeli Rabbi Calls Quake in Turkey, Syria ’Divine Justice’
Top Israeli Rabbi Calls Quake in Turkey, Syria ’Divine Justice’
14 February 2023
India Raids BBC Offices after It Airs Documentary Critical of Modi’s Handling of Anti-Muslim Riots
India Raids BBC Offices after It Airs Documentary Critical of Modi’s Handling of Anti-Muslim Riots
15 February 2023