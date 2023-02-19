0
Sunday 19 February 2023 - 07:50

G7 Countries Agree to Continue Supporting Ukraine, Toughen Russian Sanctions

"At this meeting, discussions focused on the situation in Ukraine, and the G7 Foreign Ministers emphasized Ukraine's commitment to upholding the international order based on the rule of law, as well as Ukraine's commitment to a just and lasting peace, and agreed to actively cooperate with Ukraine to that end," the statement read, Sputnik reported.
 
The G7 Foreign Ministers also reaffirmed their determination to continue to support Ukraine," it added.
 
The foreign ministers also "agreed to maintain and strengthen sanctions against Russia and call on third parties to stop supporting Russia."
