Russia Accuses US of Silence on Major Man-Made Disaster in Ohio

Islam Times - Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused US authorities of being silent about a major man-made disaster in Ohio.

According to Zakharova, a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed near East Palestine on February 3, resulting in what appears to be the largest man-made disaster in recent times in terms of threats to the environment, human life, and health, TASS reported.Zakharova stated that details of the disaster are only beginning to emerge and that reporters were initially denied access to the site.Zakharova called on US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland to take personal control of the situation and shed light on what is happening in the state of Ohio."Could you take personal control of the situation around the derailment of 50 cars carrying toxic chemicals, which took place in your own country? Tell us what is happening there and bring some democracy to life in the United States. Your people miss it," Zakharova said.The US authorities have not yet commented on the incident.