0
Sunday 19 February 2023 - 11:03

Russia Accuses US of Silence on Major Man-Made Disaster in Ohio

Story Code : 1042251
Russia Accuses US of Silence on Major Man-Made Disaster in Ohio
According to Zakharova, a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed near East Palestine on February 3, resulting in what appears to be the largest man-made disaster in recent times in terms of threats to the environment, human life, and health, TASS reported.

Zakharova stated that details of the disaster are only beginning to emerge and that reporters were initially denied access to the site.

Zakharova called on US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland to take personal control of the situation and shed light on what is happening in the state of Ohio.

"Could you take personal control of the situation around the derailment of 50 cars carrying toxic chemicals, which took place in your own country? Tell us what is happening there and bring some democracy to life in the United States. Your people miss it," Zakharova said.

The US authorities have not yet commented on the incident.
Comment


Featured Stories
G7 Countries Agree to Continue Supporting Ukraine, Toughen Russian Sanctions
G7 Countries Agree to Continue Supporting Ukraine, Toughen Russian Sanctions
Five Killed in Israeli Missile Attack on Syria
Five Killed in Israeli Missile Attack on Syria
19 February 2023
US Fears China May Provide Russia with Lethal Weapons: Blinken
US Fears China May Provide Russia with Lethal Weapons: Blinken
19 February 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams Silence on Palestine
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams Silence on Palestine
18 February 2023
Biden Sets Out Views on Prospects of Cold War With China
Biden Sets Out Views on Prospects of Cold War With China
18 February 2023
Yemen’s Ansarullah Leader: US, Allies Created Takfiri Terrorist Groups
Yemen’s Ansarullah Leader: US, Allies Created Takfiri Terrorist Groups
18 February 2023
Bloomberg: Saudi Arabia, “Israel” Stepping up Military Ties!
Bloomberg: Saudi Arabia, “Israel” Stepping up Military Ties!
18 February 2023
Ukrainian ‘Commander’ Shown with Daesh Patch
Ukrainian ‘Commander’ Shown with Daesh Patch
17 February 2023
UN Extends Sanctions on Yemen’s Ansarullah
UN Extends Sanctions on Yemen’s Ansarullah
17 February 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah to the US: If You Seek Chaos in Lebanon, You and ‘Israel’ Will Suffer the Pain
Sayyed Nasrallah to the US: If You Seek Chaos in Lebanon, You and ‘Israel’ Will Suffer the Pain
17 February 2023
UN Experts: US Sanctions on Iran Are Illegal
UN Experts: US Sanctions on Iran Are Illegal
15 February 2023
Top Israeli Rabbi Calls Quake in Turkey, Syria ’Divine Justice’
Top Israeli Rabbi Calls Quake in Turkey, Syria ’Divine Justice’
14 February 2023
India Raids BBC Offices after It Airs Documentary Critical of Modi’s Handling of Anti-Muslim Riots
India Raids BBC Offices after It Airs Documentary Critical of Modi’s Handling of Anti-Muslim Riots
15 February 2023