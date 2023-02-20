Islam Times - The custodian of the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad, Hojatoleslam Ahmad Marvi, emphasized the importance of Prophet Mohammad's (PBUH) teachings in helping Muslims stand against social maladies.

Speaking at an event in Imam Khomeini Portico to mark Eid of Mab’ath, Marvi highlighted the Holy Quran's role in saving humankind from aimless wanderings and noted that the Prophet's Infallible Household is responsible for guiding humans from ignorance to prosperity.Hojatoleslam Marvi called an aimless and wandering society a decadent one and stressed the importance of striving for moral growth.He likened the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran to a breeze of Quranic teachings, saying it was the continuation of the revelation at a time when human communities were suffering from oppression, depravity, moral decadence, and brutality.He further referred to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei's remarks that called the most important impact of the revolution as saving the Iranian nation from obliteration by the West, adding that the Islamic Revolution saved the nation from the negative aspects of Western culture, which is corrupted with immoral, lustful, and cruel behavior.