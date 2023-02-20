US Justifies Exacerbating Ukraine Conflict by Talking about Russia’s ‘Crimes’: Envoy

Islam Times - The United States administration is attempting to excuse its own activities in escalating the crisis in Ukraine with allegations of crimes against humanity attributed to Russia, according to Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov. "We consider such insinuations as an attempt, unprecedented in terms of its cynicism, to demonize Russia in the course of a hybrid war, unleashed against us. There is no doubt that the purpose of such attacks is to justify Washington’s own actions to fuel the Ukrainian crisis. First of all, it concerns the rampant militarization of (Ukraine)," the ambassador said, TASS reported.



He noted, "At one point the Americans said, that they would supply the republic with only defensive weapons, but now ship heavy armored vehicles, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems with long-range munitions. The USF provides intelligence to (Ukraine), trains militants. By the will of the White House an egregious act is being committed - just like 80 years ago - tanks with crosses are attacking our country. How can we trust the West and try to come to any type of agreement after all these statements and actions? Basically, they told us one thing, but acted in the opposite direction."



At the same time, the diplomat stressed that the US "simply turns a blind eye to the atrocities" of Ukraine. "Washington prefers not to notice the horrific scenes of the shootings of unarmed captured Russian soldiers. It forgot about the bloodcurdling burning of people at the Trade Union Building in Odessa in 2014. The United States completely ignores the attacks that have been going on for many years on settlements in Donbass - kindergartens, schools, hospitals and residential buildings. Although it should be clear to any sober-minded person that no threats come from there," he said.



"Washington's two-facedness is outrageous. Why is the State Department silent about the atrocities of Ukrainian cutthroats? What are the American human rights organizations thinking? Why is no one calling for the punishment of fascist thugs?" Antonov stated.