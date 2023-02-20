0
Monday 20 February 2023 - 10:33

Poll: Macron’s Popularity Hits Record Low in Three Years

Story Code : 1042424
“Amid tensions over pension reform, the popularity of the president-prime minister continues to decline, according to an IFOP poll, Dimanche Magazine reported.

"Only 32% of French support Macron’s actions, which is a record low since February 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic," according to the report.

As the publication notes, Macron’s popularity is falling in the midst of a controversial pension reform, as have other French presidents reforming the pension system: Jacques Chirac in 1995 or Nicolas Sarkozy in 2010.

It was noted that since September, the popularity of the president has decreased by 6 points, while the support for Prime Minister Elisabeth Born, supported by 29 percent of the French, is 3 percent.

Macron is losing the support of all categories of the population and all political parties, including his own, except for highly skilled personnel. His support in the ranks of the Vozrozhdeniye party fell by 4 points, and among the supporters of the Republican Party, by 12 points. He is the least popular French president among the working population, with 78% saying they are dissatisfied with his actions.

The survey was conducted online from February 9 to February 16 among 1952 people aged 18 and over, representing different social and occupational categories of the population. Statistical error ranged from 1 to 2.3 percentage points.
