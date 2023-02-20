Former WH Doctor Slams 'Alarming' Biden Physical Report After It Made No Mention of His Declining Cognitive Health

Islam Times - A former White House doctor criticized President Joe Biden's latest physical report as "alarming", saying it makes no mention of his "declining" mental health.

US Rep. Ronny Jackson, who served the Donald Trump and Barack Obama administrations, said Biden's latest health report was nothing but a "cover-up" after the president's physical concluded that he was a "healthy" and "vigorous" 80-year-old who is fit for office, The Daily Mail reported."The majority of Americans can see that Biden's mental health is in total decline, yet there is no transparency from the White House on what's going on, if anything, to address this issue and his inability to do his job," Jackson told Fox News.The latest round of warnings over the president's health comes after other White House physicians warned that Biden's results were likely "sugarcoated" to hide any health concerns he might have.Biden, America's oldest ever commander-in-chief, has faced serious criticism about his mental capacity following a series of high-profile gaffes, including misremembering names and dates, and even failing to properly shake hands with other world leaders.His latest gaffe included stumbling in his State of the Union speech earlier this month when he called US Sen. Chuck Schumer the "minority leader" - when he is in the majority.The president's new exam included a routine physical and neurological check, which found nothing "consistent with any cerebellar or central neurological disorder".The physical revealed that Biden had a lesion removed from his chest and still suffers from a stiff gait, but remained overwhelmingly positive as White House doctor Kevin O'Connor gave the president a clean bill of health.Jackson claimed that the report only "further confirms that this administration is still adamant about concealing the truth".He told Fox, "Nowhere in the report was there mention of Biden's deteriorating mental health.""This is alarming, considering I have already sent three letters to the White House demanding that Biden receive a cognitive test and that the results be made public, all of which have been ignored," he added."Everyone can see something is wrong — the cover-up needs to end," he said.Jackson's concerns come as both Republicans and Democrats express anxiety and worry about the president's age, who would be 82 at the time of his second inauguration if he were to win a re-election bid.Questions have emerged both during Trump and Biden's presidency over the two presidents' mental fitness for office, concerns that were only heightened considering they are both senior citizens.Following a routine medical exam in November 2021, Biden's doctor declared him "fit for duty" in a press release on the evaluation, which included a colonoscopy and "extremely detailed neurological exam".It was the first public medical report of Biden's presidency and Dr. O'Connor addressed a couple of items that had become topics of public discourse, including his increased coughing and whether his stiff gait was indicative of neurological issues."There were no findings that which would be consistent with any cerebellar or other central neurological disorder," the doctor noted at the time.Democrats remain secretly concerned, but are reluctant to raise questions over Biden's fitness for office."Nobody wants to be the one to do something that would undermine the chances of a Democratic victory in 2024," Minnesota Democratic Representative Dean Phillips told POLITICO.