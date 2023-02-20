Palestinians in East Al-Quds Declare Strike, Engage in Clashes with Israeli Forces

Islam Times - Protesters in East Jerusalem al-Quds declared a general strike and a campaign of civil disobedience in response to a crackdown by Israeli forces in the area.

The strike has led to clashes between protesters and Israeli forces, with protesters burning car tires and setting up barricades to block access to several neighborhoods, including Anata, Jabal Al-Mukaber, Al-Issawiya, Al-Ram, and the Shuafat camp.According to one activist, "the people of the region hold (extremist Israeli minister) Ben Gvir and his extreme right-wing government fully responsible for the deterioration of the situation."The civil disobedience action is a response to what activists say is an increasing crackdown by Israeli forces in the city and nearby town of Anata.The situation has become tense, with clashes erupting in all of Al-Quds’ neighborhoods.