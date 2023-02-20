0
Monday 20 February 2023 - 12:22

14 Passengers Killed, 63 Injured in Bus Crash in Pakistan

The crash happened overnight near the town of Kallar Kahar in Punjab province, a deputy commissioner, Quratulain Malik, said. She said all the dead and injured had been moved to a hospital.

She provided no further details, and police said they were still investigating the cause, AP reported.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in a statement expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the crash and ordered authorities to provide the best possible medical treatment to the injured.

Last month, a passenger bus crashed into a pillar and fell off a bridge, catching fire and killing 40 people in the southern district of Lasbela.

Traffic accidents in Pakistan generally happen due to violations of traffic rules, resulting in the deaths of thousands every year.
