Monday 20 February 2023 - 21:17

Biden Makes Unannounced Visit to Kiev

Story Code : 1042564
Biden Makes Unannounced Visit to Kiev
Biden’s trip on Monday was the first to Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that his troops will start the special operation into the neighboring country on February 24, 2022.

Biden said he was in Kiev to meet Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky “and reaffirm our unwavering and unflagging commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity,” according to a White House statement.

He further noted that his country would announce another delivery of critical equipment, including artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems and air surveillance radars.

“Later this week, we will announce additional sanctions against elites and companies that are trying to evade or backfill Russia’s war machine,” the statement added.
