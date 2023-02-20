0
Monday 20 February 2023 - 21:18

’Israeli’ Navy on Alert in Red Sea Over Fears of Iran ‘Attack’

Story Code : 1042566
’Israeli’ Navy on Alert in Red Sea Over Fears of Iran ‘Attack’
The website claimed that Iran attacked last week a ship owned by Eyal Ofer, the chairman of Zodiac Maritime, an international ship management company, almost a month after the UAV attack that targeted the Iranian city of Isfahan.

In this regard, the Zionist regime’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had previously addressed the incident, saying "Iran is behind an attack that an oil tanker was subjected to in Gulf waters last week," Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, ‘Israeli’ journalist and Walla! military affairs correspondent Amir Bohbot said that over the past year, "The Iranians have bolstered their presence in the Red Sea."

This issue "is prompting concerns in the ‘Israeli’ security establishment, as well as other parties that perceive the Red Sea as strategically important," Bohbot added.

Zionist media outlets claimed Friday that Iran was trying to stabilize the equation of response to the ‘Israeli’ attacks, by attacking ‘Israeli’ ships at sea.

Hebrew Channel 12's news website considered that since the series of assassinations of senior Iranian nuclear scientists until the drone attack on the factory in Isfahan, Iran has been trying to avenge these operations.

But now, Tehran is trying to establish a response equation, but through a slightly different method, claiming that this is the fifth time that Iranian forces have attacked ships in connection with ‘Israel.’

In the past, according to Channel 12, Tehran tried to attack ships that it knew were ‘Israeli’ in response to attacks on Iranian ships that the world attributed to the Zionist regime. However, the Iranians now decided to change the equation and attack ‘Israeli’ ships in response to ground attacks.

This comes after ‘Israeli’ media on Friday cited reports as claiming that Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] allegedly targeted last week an oil tanker, Campo Square, operating on behalf of ‘Israeli’ businessman Eyal Ofer's Zodiac Maritime shipping company.

‘Israeli’ media quoted senior security sources as saying that the alleged attack is an Iranian attempt to retaliate against ‘Israel’ for the activities attributed to it.

Channel 12 military affairs commentator claimed that the attack is part of the battle that the Iranians are leading against the ‘Israeli’ regime, adding that the Iranians are trying to attack and retaliate against ‘Israel,’ and this attack is an example of that.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Refutes Western Stories on 84% Uranium Enrichment
Iran Refutes Western Stories on 84% Uranium Enrichment
Germany Lost $106.7bln in 2022 Due to Ukraine War
Germany Lost $106.7bln in 2022 Due to Ukraine War
20 February 2023
Syria Urges International Condemnation of Israeli Missile Attack
Syria Urges International Condemnation of Israeli Missile Attack
20 February 2023
Hungary Identifies EU’s “True” Enemy
Hungary Identifies EU’s “True” Enemy
20 February 2023
G7 Countries Agree to Continue Supporting Ukraine, Toughen Russian Sanctions
G7 Countries Agree to Continue Supporting Ukraine, Toughen Russian Sanctions
19 February 2023
Five Killed in Israeli Missile Attack on Syria
Five Killed in Israeli Missile Attack on Syria
19 February 2023
US Fears China May Provide Russia with Lethal Weapons: Blinken
US Fears China May Provide Russia with Lethal Weapons: Blinken
19 February 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams Silence on Palestine
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams Silence on Palestine
18 February 2023
Biden Sets Out Views on Prospects of Cold War With China
Biden Sets Out Views on Prospects of Cold War With China
18 February 2023
Yemen’s Ansarullah Leader: US, Allies Created Takfiri Terrorist Groups
Yemen’s Ansarullah Leader: US, Allies Created Takfiri Terrorist Groups
18 February 2023
Bloomberg: Saudi Arabia, “Israel” Stepping up Military Ties!
Bloomberg: Saudi Arabia, “Israel” Stepping up Military Ties!
18 February 2023
Ukrainian ‘Commander’ Shown with Daesh Patch
Ukrainian ‘Commander’ Shown with Daesh Patch
17 February 2023
UN Extends Sanctions on Yemen’s Ansarullah
UN Extends Sanctions on Yemen’s Ansarullah
17 February 2023