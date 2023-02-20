0
Monday 20 February 2023 - 21:51

EU Behavior on Iran a Continuation of Trump’s Failed Policy: FM

Story Code : 1042571
EU Behavior on Iran a Continuation of Trump’s Failed Policy: FM
Amir Abdollahian made the remarks in a phone conversation with the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell late on Sunday.

During the phone call, the Iranian foreign minister strongly criticized some European governments for their support for groups involved in terrorism against Iran.

He also touched upon the massive turnout of the Iranians in nationwide rallies on Bahman 22 [February 11] to mark the 44th victory of the Islamic Revolution.

On the issue of war in Ukraine, Amir Abdollahian stressed the need to end the military conflict between the country and Russia, adding that the Islamic Republic has always insisted on the need for a ceasefire and a political settlement to resolve the dispute in Ukraine.

“From the Islamic Republic of Iran’s viewpoint, respect for countries’ territorial integrity guarantees sustainable peace,” he said.

Referring to ongoing interactions between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA], Amir Abdollahian said that Iran is planning a visit by the IAEA chief to Tehran, adding that the two sides will pursue a series of joint initiatives in their future talks.

“If the IAEA acts with a technical approach and avoids politicization, there would be a possibility to reach a framework for solving the issue,” said the top Iranian diplomat.

For his part, the EU foreign policy chief stressed the need for continued talks between Iran and the IAEA.

He also expressed pessimism on the prospects of an imminent ceasefire in Ukraine and said that the EU will continue to provide support to Kiev.
