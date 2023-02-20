Damascus Calls for Urgent International Action to Curb ‘Israeli’ Hostilities on Syrian Territories

Islam Times - “Syria expects the United Nations Secretariat and Security Council to condemn the ‘Israeli’ aggression and crimes, take the necessary measures to deter them, hold them accountable, punish their perpetrators and ensure they do not recur,” the Syrian Foreign Ministry said.

The statement further added that at the time when Syria was trying to heal its wounds, bury its martyrs, and receive condolences, sympathy and international humanitarian support amid the devastating earthquake, the ‘Israeli’ entity launched an air aggression today targeting the civilian-populated residential neighborhoods in Damascus, causing, in a primary toll, the martyrdom of 5 civilians and injury of 15 others and the destruction of a number of houses.“The aggression comes in the context of the systematic ‘Israeli’ attacks against the Syrian civilian targets, including homes, service centers, airports, and ports, intimidating the Syrians who are still suffering from the catastrophic effects left by the earthquake and working to support those affected by it,” the ministry went on to remark.“The hostile action also coincides with the attacks carried out by Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] terrorist organization, claiming the lives of dozens of innocent civilians in the eastern countryside of Homs province.”The ministry stressed that “the continuation of these brutal attacks and crimes against the Palestinian and Syrian people constitutes an explicit threat to peace and security in the region and requires urgent international action to stop the aggressive ‘Israeli’ actions on the Syrian territories.”Five people were martyred and 15 others sustained injuries in an ‘Israeli’ air aggression, with waves of missiles, targeting areas in Damascus and its vicinity, including residential neighborhoods.“At 00:22 a.m. Sunday at dawn, the ‘Israeli’ enemy carried out an air aggression with waves of missiles from the direction of occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points in Damascus city and its surroundings, including residential neighborhoods, our air defenses intercepted the missiles and downed most of them,” a military source told state-run SANA news agency.The source added that the aggression caused, as a preliminary toll, the death of five people, among them a soldier, and wounded 15 civilians, some in critical condition.The source stressed that the ‘Israeli’ aggression also destroyed a number of civilian houses and caused material damage to several neighborhoods in Damascus and its vicinity.