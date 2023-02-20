0
Monday 20 February 2023 - 22:05

Official: Results of Iran-China Agreements ‘Will Be Visible Soon’

Alireza Peyman Pak on Monday touched on President Ebrahim Raisi’s landmark visit to Beijing last week, saying preparations for the trip had been made several months ago with the aim of developing trade and economic relations with China.

According to the official, development of trade and economic relations between Iran and China is one of the important priorities of the Raisi administration, given that China is currently one of the largest economies in the world.

The trip marked a raft of agreements, memoranda and contracts signed between the two sides for development of various relations in tourism, mining, railway, commercial, machinery, industrial and mining equipment sectors.

Peyman Pak said China is one of the largest consumers of mineral products in the world, adding discussions were held on the participation of Chinese companies in developing Iran’s extractive sector.

Iran and China, he said, reached “good agreements” on cooperating in the automotive industry, including on transfer of technology, improvement of production and supply of parts as well as in the rail sector.

“Within the next one to two months, most of these memorandums, agreements and contracts will enter the implementation phase,” Peyman Pak said.
