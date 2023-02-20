Tel Aviv Returns Historical Manuscripts to Turkey after Robbery by Israeli Rescue Team

Islam Times - Tel Aviv regime reportedly has returned to Turkey historical manuscripts that were stolen by the Israeli rescue team sent to help after the 6 February devastating earthquake.

Turkish "Haber7" website reported that the Israeli search and rescue team that was sent to Turkey took with it manuscripts from the Book of Esther from a destroyed synagogue in Antioch.The Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism confirmed yesterday that the Anti-Smuggling Department has begun an investigation into this case and that it will be dealt with in coordination with the Turkish Foreign Ministry after which the appropriate decisions will be taken.It stressed in a series of tweets on its official Twitter account that it is committed to preserving the heritage manuscripts of all cultures and religions.The Israeli newspaper, Yedioth Ahronot, last week published news confirming that the Israeli search and rescue team dispatched to Turkey after the earthquakes had moved the historical Esther scrolls recovered from the Antakya synagogue to the occupied territories.It published pictures of a man it said was a member of the Israeli team holding the scrolls.