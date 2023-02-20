Iraqi Army Launches Military Operation against Daesh Cells in 3 Provinces

Islam Times - The Iraqi army has initiated a military operation to track down Daesh (ISIS or ISIL) cells in three provinces following the terrorist group's recent escalation of violent attacks across Iraq.

The operation, which involves all security forces and the support of army aviation, aims to pursue the remnants and cells of Daesh in the provinces of Anbar, Saladin, and Nineveh, AlyaumTV reported, citing the Iraqi Ministry of Defense.The military operation is part of ongoing efforts by the Iraqi army to eliminate the threat of Daesh in the country."The army launched a comprehensive military operation to pursue the remnants and cells of the terrorist organization Daesh," the Iraqi Ministry of Defense stated in a press release. "This operation is part of continuous operations during this period."The move comes just two days after three officers were killed in a suicide bombing that targeted an army gathering in the capital, Baghdad, carried out by a member of Daesh.In response, the Iraqi Air Force carried out a raid targeting a site of the terror group in the Hamrin Mountains in the northeast of the country, resulting in the deaths of three militants.The Iraqi military operation aims to prevent further attacks by the terrorist group and ensure the safety and security of the people of Iraq.