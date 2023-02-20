Sheikh Qassem Greets African Union for Expelling Israeli Delegation from Summit Hall

Islam Times - Hezbollah Deputy Chief Sheikh Naim Qassem greeted Algeria and its people as well as all who contributed to the expulsion of the Isralei delegation form the Summits hall.

In a tweet posted on Monday, Sheikh Qassem indicated that the such stance which reject the presence of the Zionists in addition to the resistance inside the occupation entity will certainly lead to the demise of ‘Israel’.Members of the Israeli delegation were expelled from the African Union Conference Hall in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa.In another tweet, Sheikh Qassem denounced the Israeli aggression on Damascus as a war crime against humanity that condemns the international injustice and bias covering up the Zionist aggressor.