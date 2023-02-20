0
Monday 20 February 2023 - 22:47

New Powerful Earthquake Rocks Southern Turkey

Story Code : 1042581
New Powerful Earthquake Rocks Southern Turkey
Reuters said the tremors were strong and lasting, damaging buildings and leaving dust in the night air in central Antakya city, where it was centered. It was also felt in Egypt and Lebanon, Reuters said.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said the tremor struck at a shallow depth of 2 km (1.2 miles).

Police patrolled Antakya while ambulances rushed to the quake-hit area near the city center. Two people fainted, while others filled the streets around the central park making emergency calls on cell phones.

Reuters saw Turkish rescue teams running around on foot after the latest quake to check on residents, most of whom were living in temporary tents after the tremors two weeks ago.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Refutes Western Stories on 84% Uranium Enrichment
Iran Refutes Western Stories on 84% Uranium Enrichment
Germany Lost $106.7bln in 2022 Due to Ukraine War
Germany Lost $106.7bln in 2022 Due to Ukraine War
20 February 2023
Syria Urges International Condemnation of Israeli Missile Attack
Syria Urges International Condemnation of Israeli Missile Attack
20 February 2023
Hungary Identifies EU’s “True” Enemy
Hungary Identifies EU’s “True” Enemy
20 February 2023
G7 Countries Agree to Continue Supporting Ukraine, Toughen Russian Sanctions
G7 Countries Agree to Continue Supporting Ukraine, Toughen Russian Sanctions
19 February 2023
Five Killed in Israeli Missile Attack on Syria
Five Killed in Israeli Missile Attack on Syria
19 February 2023
US Fears China May Provide Russia with Lethal Weapons: Blinken
US Fears China May Provide Russia with Lethal Weapons: Blinken
19 February 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams Silence on Palestine
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams Silence on Palestine
18 February 2023
Biden Sets Out Views on Prospects of Cold War With China
Biden Sets Out Views on Prospects of Cold War With China
18 February 2023
Yemen’s Ansarullah Leader: US, Allies Created Takfiri Terrorist Groups
Yemen’s Ansarullah Leader: US, Allies Created Takfiri Terrorist Groups
18 February 2023
Bloomberg: Saudi Arabia, “Israel” Stepping up Military Ties!
Bloomberg: Saudi Arabia, “Israel” Stepping up Military Ties!
18 February 2023
Ukrainian ‘Commander’ Shown with Daesh Patch
Ukrainian ‘Commander’ Shown with Daesh Patch
17 February 2023
UN Extends Sanctions on Yemen’s Ansarullah
UN Extends Sanctions on Yemen’s Ansarullah
17 February 2023