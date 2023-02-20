0
Monday 20 February 2023 - 23:02

Zelensky Calls Biden’s Visit to Kiev Most Important in History of Two Countries’ Relations

Story Code : 1042583
Zelensky Calls Biden’s Visit to Kiev Most Important in History of Two Countries’ Relations
“This first visit of the US president to Ukraine in 15 years is the most important in the history of Ukraine-US relations. Exactly now, because this period is the most difficult one,” he said at a joint press conference with Biden in Kiev, according to a Rada TV channel broadcast.

Biden’s unannounced visit to Kiev on Monday is his first visit to Ukraine since being elected US president. During his visit, the American head of state announced additional military aid to Ukraine. On December 21, 2022, Zelensky visited Washington at Biden’s invitation. This was the first time he had left Ukraine during Russia’s special military operation, which began on February 24, 2022.

The first visit of an American president to Ukraine was in 1991, when George W. Bush, Sr came to the country. His successor Bill Clinton visited the country three times as head of state (in 1994, 1995 and 2000); George W. Bush visited the country in 2008.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Refutes Western Stories on 84% Uranium Enrichment
Iran Refutes Western Stories on 84% Uranium Enrichment
Germany Lost $106.7bln in 2022 Due to Ukraine War
Germany Lost $106.7bln in 2022 Due to Ukraine War
20 February 2023
Syria Urges International Condemnation of Israeli Missile Attack
Syria Urges International Condemnation of Israeli Missile Attack
20 February 2023
Hungary Identifies EU’s “True” Enemy
Hungary Identifies EU’s “True” Enemy
20 February 2023
G7 Countries Agree to Continue Supporting Ukraine, Toughen Russian Sanctions
G7 Countries Agree to Continue Supporting Ukraine, Toughen Russian Sanctions
19 February 2023
Five Killed in Israeli Missile Attack on Syria
Five Killed in Israeli Missile Attack on Syria
19 February 2023
US Fears China May Provide Russia with Lethal Weapons: Blinken
US Fears China May Provide Russia with Lethal Weapons: Blinken
19 February 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams Silence on Palestine
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams Silence on Palestine
18 February 2023
Biden Sets Out Views on Prospects of Cold War With China
Biden Sets Out Views on Prospects of Cold War With China
18 February 2023
Yemen’s Ansarullah Leader: US, Allies Created Takfiri Terrorist Groups
Yemen’s Ansarullah Leader: US, Allies Created Takfiri Terrorist Groups
18 February 2023
Bloomberg: Saudi Arabia, “Israel” Stepping up Military Ties!
Bloomberg: Saudi Arabia, “Israel” Stepping up Military Ties!
18 February 2023
Ukrainian ‘Commander’ Shown with Daesh Patch
Ukrainian ‘Commander’ Shown with Daesh Patch
17 February 2023
UN Extends Sanctions on Yemen’s Ansarullah
UN Extends Sanctions on Yemen’s Ansarullah
17 February 2023