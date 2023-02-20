Zelensky Calls Biden’s Visit to Kiev Most Important in History of Two Countries’ Relations

Islam Times - Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on Monday that US President Joe Biden’s visit to Kiev – the first visit of an American leader to Ukraine in 15 years – is the most important in the history of bilateral relations.

“This first visit of the US president to Ukraine in 15 years is the most important in the history of Ukraine-US relations. Exactly now, because this period is the most difficult one,” he said at a joint press conference with Biden in Kiev, according to a Rada TV channel broadcast.Biden’s unannounced visit to Kiev on Monday is his first visit to Ukraine since being elected US president. During his visit, the American head of state announced additional military aid to Ukraine. On December 21, 2022, Zelensky visited Washington at Biden’s invitation. This was the first time he had left Ukraine during Russia’s special military operation, which began on February 24, 2022.The first visit of an American president to Ukraine was in 1991, when George W. Bush, Sr came to the country. His successor Bill Clinton visited the country three times as head of state (in 1994, 1995 and 2000); George W. Bush visited the country in 2008.