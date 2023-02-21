0
Tuesday 21 February 2023 - 08:28

UN Denounces Israeli Settlement Expansion in West Bank

Story Code : 1042636
UN Denounces Israeli Settlement Expansion in West Bank
While a separate resolution would have called for an immediate end to all settlement activity, it was thwarted by American negotiators, according to multiple outlets.
 
The Security Council expressed “deep concern and dismay” over the further expansion of settlement outposts on Monday, citing recently announced plans by the Israeli regime to authorize nine existing settlements in the West Bank.
 
The UNSC "strongly opposes all unilateral measures that impede peace," including the "construction and expansion of settlements, confiscation of Palestinians’ land, the ‘legalization’ of settlement outposts, demolition of Palestinians homes and displacement of Palestinian civilians," it said, adding that ongoing settlement activity is "dangerously imperiling the viability of the two-state solution."
 
The US has consistently supported the Israeli regime amid criticism of the settlements and other policies toward the Palestinians, frequently using its veto power at the UN to shut down resolutions seeking to condemn or curtail Israel’s actions.
 
A long line of humanitarian organizations, as well as the UN itself, have repeatedly denounced the settlements as violations of international law. The Geneva Conventions states that "occupying powers" must not "deport or transfer parts of its own civilian population into the territory it occupies." 
 
According to the Associated Press, Monday's UN statement was deliberately "watered down" following a pressure campaign by American diplomats, who reportedly led "high-stakes negotiations" to kill a legally binding Security Council resolution that would have required immediate action on the settlements. After heavily promoting the resolution, the Palestinian Authority ultimately "agreed to suspend its efforts" due to "US pressure and mediation," Axios reported.
Comment


Featured Stories
Top Official: EU Running Out of Targets for Anti-Russia Sanctions
Top Official: EU Running Out of Targets for Anti-Russia Sanctions
Pompeo
Pompeo's Israel Itinerary Compromised
21 February 2023
Taiwan Boosting Military Ties with Washington, President Says
Taiwan Boosting Military Ties with Washington, President Says
21 February 2023
Iran Refutes Western Stories on 84% Uranium Enrichment
Iran Refutes Western Stories on 84% Uranium Enrichment
20 February 2023
Germany Lost $106.7bln in 2022 Due to Ukraine War
Germany Lost $106.7bln in 2022 Due to Ukraine War
20 February 2023
Syria Urges International Condemnation of Israeli Missile Attack
Syria Urges International Condemnation of Israeli Missile Attack
20 February 2023
Hungary Identifies EU’s “True” Enemy
Hungary Identifies EU’s “True” Enemy
20 February 2023
G7 Countries Agree to Continue Supporting Ukraine, Toughen Russian Sanctions
G7 Countries Agree to Continue Supporting Ukraine, Toughen Russian Sanctions
19 February 2023
Five Killed in Israeli Missile Attack on Syria
Five Killed in Israeli Missile Attack on Syria
19 February 2023
US Fears China May Provide Russia with Lethal Weapons: Blinken
US Fears China May Provide Russia with Lethal Weapons: Blinken
19 February 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams Silence on Palestine
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams Silence on Palestine
18 February 2023
Biden Sets Out Views on Prospects of Cold War With China
Biden Sets Out Views on Prospects of Cold War With China
18 February 2023
Yemen’s Ansarullah Leader: US, Allies Created Takfiri Terrorist Groups
Yemen’s Ansarullah Leader: US, Allies Created Takfiri Terrorist Groups
18 February 2023