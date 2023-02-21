Islam Times - Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a complicit in the terror attack on Iran's martyred Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, will arrive in Israel in a highly confidential trip in the next few hours to attend a meeting in the occupied territories where his protection team has for days evaluated the security conditions of the summit's venue for fear of his life.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu along with former National Security Advisors Meir Ben-Shabbat and Yaakov Amidror and other Israeli officials will attend the summit.

Pompeo whose arrest warrant has been issued by Tehran over the terror operation against Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, Senator Tom Cotton and a number of American politicians are the special guests of the summit.

Pompeo is due to leave the Newark airport in New Jersey to Israel within hours. He will land in the occupied territories on Tuesday morning local time and dwell in the special suite at the recently renovated Setai Hotel.

The 120-square-meter suite with tall windows overlooks the Mediterranean Sea and has a garden balcony as well as a special sunbathing balcony.



The former secretary of state will tour the coastal and historic city of Jaffa under a rather large, armed security team, and then will participate in the opening ceremony of the Tikvah meeting.

According to coordination between US security agencies including the FBI and the Diplomatic Security Service, Pompeo's protection team has been stationed in four rooms at the Setai Hotel since past week. The team has evaluated the meeting’s venue to guarantee the security of the participants, including Pompeo who is placed at the top of the list of Iran's revenge for the assassination of Lieut. Gen. Soleimani.

The main challenging issue that the protection team faced during the last week was assessing the security condition of the second venue of the meeting which lays 200 meters away from the hotel at Sea House on the Mediterranean coast; the team is worried that the resistance forces might be waiting for Pompeo at this location.

According to the arrangements made by the prime minister's office, Netanyahu is to be the first speaker of the summit after dinner, in an address on “A Grand Strategic Vision for Israel”, and raise his vision on promoting the Zionist regime to a regional leader.

Pompeo is also due to give a speech on “American Global Leadership into the Future” at the fifth part of the summit and then will return to the US on his private jet.

The revelation of his detailed travel plan come after his highly secret meeting was first compromised in an FNA report on Sunday.

The meeting, titled "The First Secret Meeting of Tikvah”, which will begin on Tuesday morning local time under the supervision of the Zionist Assembly "Hertog", is scheduled to cover several issues, including the security and political policies of the US and the Zionist regime, Washington-Tel Aviv relations, Iran, strategies for overcoming economy-centered policies of China, Russia and India and their impact on West Asia, global economy and energy policies.