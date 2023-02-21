China Urges US to Stop Blame Game, Take Practical Actions to Ease Ukraine Tension

Islam Times - The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday rebuked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's claim that China might provide Russia with "lethal support", urging the US to stop shifting the blame and spreading false information.

The US is in no position to giver orders to the Chinese side, Wang pointed out, adding China will never accept the US pointing a finger at China-Russia relations, nor accept coercion and pressure.

The spokesperson reiterated that China's position on the Ukraine issue is to facilitate peace through dialogue.

"It is clear to the international community who is calling for dialogue and peace and who is fanning the flame and creating confrontation," he added.

Wang urged the US side to reflect on what it has done and take more practical actions to ease the situation.

China will continue to stand firmly on the side of dialogue, on the side of peace, and play a constructive role in promoting the de-escalation and cooling of the situation, he added.

It is the US, not the Chinese side that was providing a steady stream of weapons to the battlefield, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin noted at a regular press conference.