0
Tuesday 21 February 2023 - 09:12

China Urges US to Stop Blame Game, Take Practical Actions to Ease Ukraine Tension

Story Code : 1042642
China Urges US to Stop Blame Game, Take Practical Actions to Ease Ukraine Tension
It is the US, not the Chinese side that was providing a steady stream of weapons to the battlefield, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin noted at a regular press conference.
 
The US is in no position to giver orders to the Chinese side, Wang pointed out, adding China will never accept the US pointing a finger at China-Russia relations, nor accept coercion and pressure.
 
The spokesperson reiterated that China's position on the Ukraine issue is to facilitate peace through dialogue.
 
"It is clear to the international community who is calling for dialogue and peace and who is fanning the flame and creating confrontation," he added.
 
Wang urged the US side to reflect on what it has done and take more practical actions to ease the situation.
 
China will continue to stand firmly on the side of dialogue, on the side of peace, and play a constructive role in promoting the de-escalation and cooling of the situation, he added.
Comment


Featured Stories
Top Official: EU Running Out of Targets for Anti-Russia Sanctions
Top Official: EU Running Out of Targets for Anti-Russia Sanctions
Pompeo
Pompeo's Israel Itinerary Compromised
21 February 2023
Taiwan Boosting Military Ties with Washington, President Says
Taiwan Boosting Military Ties with Washington, President Says
21 February 2023
Iran Refutes Western Stories on 84% Uranium Enrichment
Iran Refutes Western Stories on 84% Uranium Enrichment
20 February 2023
Germany Lost $106.7bln in 2022 Due to Ukraine War
Germany Lost $106.7bln in 2022 Due to Ukraine War
20 February 2023
Syria Urges International Condemnation of Israeli Missile Attack
Syria Urges International Condemnation of Israeli Missile Attack
20 February 2023
Hungary Identifies EU’s “True” Enemy
Hungary Identifies EU’s “True” Enemy
20 February 2023
G7 Countries Agree to Continue Supporting Ukraine, Toughen Russian Sanctions
G7 Countries Agree to Continue Supporting Ukraine, Toughen Russian Sanctions
19 February 2023
Five Killed in Israeli Missile Attack on Syria
Five Killed in Israeli Missile Attack on Syria
19 February 2023
US Fears China May Provide Russia with Lethal Weapons: Blinken
US Fears China May Provide Russia with Lethal Weapons: Blinken
19 February 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams Silence on Palestine
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams Silence on Palestine
18 February 2023
Biden Sets Out Views on Prospects of Cold War With China
Biden Sets Out Views on Prospects of Cold War With China
18 February 2023
Yemen’s Ansarullah Leader: US, Allies Created Takfiri Terrorist Groups
Yemen’s Ansarullah Leader: US, Allies Created Takfiri Terrorist Groups
18 February 2023