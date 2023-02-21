Terrorist Ringleader Sentenced to Death in Iran

Islam Times - An Iranian court sentenced Jamshid Sharmahd, a terrorist group ringleader, to death on conviction for masterminding and directing terrorist activities in Iran.

The Justice Department of Tehran Province announced on Tuesday that Sharmahd has been convicted of “corruption on earth” through masterminding and directing terrorist actions and has been sentenced to death.Sharmahd, 67, the ringleader of Tondar (Thunder) terrorist group, is an Iranian national who also holds German citizenship and used to reside in the US.Tondar terrorist group was founded in the UK in 2003 by a number of monarchists, led by Fathollah Manouchehri and Foroud Fooladvand, with the purpose of theorizing anti-religious terrorism.The Iranian court ruled that Jamshid Sharmahd has been involved in plots to carry out 23 terrorist attacks and had managed to implement five cases.Iran’s Intelligence Ministry said in August 2020 that it had arrested Sharmahd, adding that its forces dealt a “heavy and serious blow” to Tondar terrorist group by nabbing the ringleader of the anti-Iran terrorist group based in the United States.