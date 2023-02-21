0
Tuesday 21 February 2023 - 20:46

Biden’s Ukraine Policy May Lead to WWIII, Trump Warns

Biden’s Ukraine Policy May Lead to WWIII, Trump Warns
"If you watch and understand the moves being made by Biden on Ukraine, he is systematically, but perhaps unknowingly, pushing us into what could soon be World War III. How crazy is that?" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, TASS reported.

When speaking to a group of supporters in Florida on Monday, Trump stated that if re-elected president, he would call Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky for a speedy solution to the situation in Ukraine.
