Islam Times - Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati was re-elected as the chairman of Iran’s Assembly of Experts on Tuesday.

During a meeting of the Assembly of Experts in Tehran today, the senior cleric was re-elected as the head of the body.Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and Seyyed Hashem Hosseini Bushehri were also elected as the first deputy and second deputy of the Assembly.The high-ranking body elects and oversees the activities of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.The 88 members of the assembly are directly elected to office by people for an eight-year term. It holds biannual meetings to appoint a new chairman.