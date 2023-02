Islam Times - In context of reinforcing the normalization deal and military cooperation, UAE and ‘Israel unveiled a jointly developed unmanned vessel at a Naval Defense and Maritime Security Exhibition in UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi, according to media media reports.

The vessel was jointly developed by the Israeli government company IAI, the UAE state-owned technology group EDGE, and the Abu Dhabi Ship Building Company.The Naval Defense and Maritime Security Exhibition, held from February 20 to 24, witnessed a realized participation of the Israeli companies.In 2020, the Emirati regime concluded a US-brokered normalization deal with the Zionist enemy disregarding all the religious, moral, national and educational considerations.