Russia, China Have Good Possibilities for Strategic Cooperation: Wang Yi

Islam Times - Russia and China have good possibilities to continue strategic cooperation and contacts to defend their interests, Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and member of the CCP Politburo Wang Yi said on Tuesday.

“I think that today we have very good possibilities to continue our close strategic dialogue and contacts to defend our common strategic interests,” he said at a meeting with Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Patrushev.Wang Yi noted that Patrushev has been making effort toward strategic cooperation between the two countries for many years. “You have conducted 15 rounds of strategic security consultations with the Chinese side. We are making a serious contribution to the strengthening of strategic cooperation and political mutual trust. We highly esteem you,” he stressed.“Chinese-Russian relations have mature character and are rock-solid, they will stand to the tests of the changing international situation,” Wang Yi added.