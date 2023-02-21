0
Tuesday 21 February 2023 - 22:35

Russia, China Have Good Possibilities for Strategic Cooperation: Wang Yi

Russia, China Have Good Possibilities for Strategic Cooperation: Wang Yi
“I think that today we have very good possibilities to continue our close strategic dialogue and contacts to defend our common strategic interests,” he said at a meeting with Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Patrushev.

Wang Yi noted that Patrushev has been making effort toward strategic cooperation between the two countries for many years. “You have conducted 15 rounds of strategic security consultations with the Chinese side. We are making a serious contribution to the strengthening of strategic cooperation and political mutual trust. We highly esteem you,” he stressed.

“Chinese-Russian relations have mature character and are rock-solid, they will stand to the tests of the changing international situation,” Wang Yi added.
