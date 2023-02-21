0
Tuesday 21 February 2023 - 23:05

US Public Trust in News Organizations Down to New Low: CNN

Story Code : 1042766
US Public Trust in News Organizations Down to New Low: CNN
The report found that 72 percent of Americans believe national newsrooms are capable of serving the public, but that they do not believe they're well intentioned. Only 23 percent said that they believe national newsrooms care about the best interests of their audiences.

Meanwhile, Americans are having more difficulty than ever determining what to believe. Some 61 percent of respondents said the increase in information across the media landscape has made it harder to sort bad information from good, Xinhua reported.

"None of this is particularly surprising, though it is, without question, alarming," said CNN in its report of the survey. "The media landscape has fractured and it's not uncommon to now see the same story presented in entirely different ways to different audiences."

"Our shared reality has given way to algorithmically rendered realities. Some of the most popular media and political figures in the country actively pollute the information landscape. Many profit from propaganda that affirms the worldviews of their audiences and attacks the press in dishonest ways," it added.
Comment


Featured Stories
Top Official: EU Running Out of Targets for Anti-Russia Sanctions
Top Official: EU Running Out of Targets for Anti-Russia Sanctions
Pompeo
Pompeo's Israel Itinerary Compromised
21 February 2023
Taiwan Boosting Military Ties with Washington, President Says
Taiwan Boosting Military Ties with Washington, President Says
21 February 2023
Iran Refutes Western Stories on 84% Uranium Enrichment
Iran Refutes Western Stories on 84% Uranium Enrichment
20 February 2023
Germany Lost $106.7bln in 2022 Due to Ukraine War
Germany Lost $106.7bln in 2022 Due to Ukraine War
20 February 2023
Syria Urges International Condemnation of Israeli Missile Attack
Syria Urges International Condemnation of Israeli Missile Attack
20 February 2023
Hungary Identifies EU’s “True” Enemy
Hungary Identifies EU’s “True” Enemy
20 February 2023
G7 Countries Agree to Continue Supporting Ukraine, Toughen Russian Sanctions
G7 Countries Agree to Continue Supporting Ukraine, Toughen Russian Sanctions
19 February 2023
Five Killed in Israeli Missile Attack on Syria
Five Killed in Israeli Missile Attack on Syria
19 February 2023
US Fears China May Provide Russia with Lethal Weapons: Blinken
US Fears China May Provide Russia with Lethal Weapons: Blinken
19 February 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams Silence on Palestine
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams Silence on Palestine
18 February 2023
Biden Sets Out Views on Prospects of Cold War With China
Biden Sets Out Views on Prospects of Cold War With China
18 February 2023
Yemen’s Ansarullah Leader: US, Allies Created Takfiri Terrorist Groups
Yemen’s Ansarullah Leader: US, Allies Created Takfiri Terrorist Groups
18 February 2023