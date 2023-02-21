Terrorists Carry Out Attack in Syria’s Idlib De-Escalation Zone

Islam Times - Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists have carried out an attack on the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria in the past 24 hours, according to Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria.

Speaking at a briefing, Gurinov said, "One shelling attack from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group was registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day in the province of Idlib."The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was created in February 2016, with the tasks of signing agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, and coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group has been previously identified as one of the major threats to the stability of the Idlib de-escalation zone.This recent attack is an indication that the group is still active and remains a serious security concern in the region.