0
Tuesday 21 February 2023 - 23:50

Syria’s Assad Visits Oman, Meets with Sultan Haitham in First Since Conflict

Story Code : 1042771
Syria’s Assad Visits Oman, Meets with Sultan Haitham in First Since Conflict
Syria’s official news agency SANA reported that Assad and his accompanying delegation landed at Muscat International Airport on Monday, and were received by the Omani monarch.

Assad and Sultan Haitham later held a face-to-face meeting at Beit al-Baraka royal palace in Seeb, near Muscat, where the Omani king offered his condolences to the Syrian government and nation over the natural calamity.

He also stressed his country's unflinching support for Syria in order to help the country cope with the aftermath of the earthquake and repercussions of the foreign-sponsored militancy as well as the unilateral sanctions imposed by the West on Damascus.

For his part, Assad expressed his gratitude to the Omani monarch, authorities and people for their solidarity with Syria and delivery of humanitarian aid convoys. He also appreciated Oman's support for Syria in the fight against Takfiri terrorist groups.

The talks between the two Arab leaders also focused on age-old relations between Muscat and Damascus, with special emphasis on expansion of bilateral ties in various fields and common areas of interest.

They also exchanged viewpoints on the latest regional and international developments and efforts underway to guarantee security and stability in the West Asia region.

Assad said Oman has always adopted balanced policies and stances vis-à-vis regional issues, calling for Muscat’s stronger role in promotion of relations among Arab states based on the principle of mutual respect and non-interference in each other’s domestic affairs.

Oman was one of the few Arab states to maintain diplomatic ties with Damascus after the breakout of the foreign-backed militancy in the Arab country in March 2011, in spite of pressure from the United States and other Persian Gulf allies.

The country was also the first Gulf state to reinstate its envoy to Syria in October 2020.

Deceased Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem accepted the credentials of Oman’s Ambassador Turki bin Mahmood al-Busaidy, appointed to the post by royal decree in March that year.
Comment


Featured Stories
Top Official: EU Running Out of Targets for Anti-Russia Sanctions
Top Official: EU Running Out of Targets for Anti-Russia Sanctions
Pompeo
Pompeo's Israel Itinerary Compromised
21 February 2023
Taiwan Boosting Military Ties with Washington, President Says
Taiwan Boosting Military Ties with Washington, President Says
21 February 2023
Iran Refutes Western Stories on 84% Uranium Enrichment
Iran Refutes Western Stories on 84% Uranium Enrichment
20 February 2023
Germany Lost $106.7bln in 2022 Due to Ukraine War
Germany Lost $106.7bln in 2022 Due to Ukraine War
20 February 2023
Syria Urges International Condemnation of Israeli Missile Attack
Syria Urges International Condemnation of Israeli Missile Attack
20 February 2023
Hungary Identifies EU’s “True” Enemy
Hungary Identifies EU’s “True” Enemy
20 February 2023
G7 Countries Agree to Continue Supporting Ukraine, Toughen Russian Sanctions
G7 Countries Agree to Continue Supporting Ukraine, Toughen Russian Sanctions
19 February 2023
Five Killed in Israeli Missile Attack on Syria
Five Killed in Israeli Missile Attack on Syria
19 February 2023
US Fears China May Provide Russia with Lethal Weapons: Blinken
US Fears China May Provide Russia with Lethal Weapons: Blinken
19 February 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams Silence on Palestine
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams Silence on Palestine
18 February 2023
Biden Sets Out Views on Prospects of Cold War With China
Biden Sets Out Views on Prospects of Cold War With China
18 February 2023
Yemen’s Ansarullah Leader: US, Allies Created Takfiri Terrorist Groups
Yemen’s Ansarullah Leader: US, Allies Created Takfiri Terrorist Groups
18 February 2023