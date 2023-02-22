Journalist Slams Biden for Ignoring Ohio Chemical Spill amid Ukraine Aid

Islam Times - An independent journalist, Nick Sortor, who covered the train derailment in Ohio, criticized US President Joe Biden for neglecting the chemical disaster in East Palestine while sending aid to Ukraine.

Sortor urged the US president to allocate some funds to help Ohio citizens cope with the consequences of the spill instead of giving it all to Ukraine.He added that even a small percentage of the aid could be beneficial to the people of Ohio.Sortor's coverage of the contaminated water in East Palestine gained attention after his video received 15 million views.In response to the situation, former President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit East Palestine to help draw political pressure on the current government to focus on the issues of Ohio residents.Meanwhile, some Republicans have criticized Biden for neglecting issues at home while visiting Poland and Ukraine.The train derailment, which occurred on February 3, released toxic chemicals, including hydrogen chloride, phosgene, butyl acrylate, and ethylene, into the environment.The CEO of Norfolk Southern has faced criticism for the company's lack of engagement following the disaster.Despite repeated assurances that the air and water are safe, residents have reported health impacts, including headaches, burning skin, and irritated eyes, and anxiety about long-term health risks.Approximately 3,500 fish have also died in waterways near the derailment site.