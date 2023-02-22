New “Israeli” Attack on A Lebanese Border Village

Islam Times - The “Israeli” entity has once again violated Lebanon’s sovereignty. The “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] threw flare bombs Tuesday night on the border town of Wadi Khansa.

Many of the flare bombs exploded, while four of them fell on lands belonging to Lebanese civilians.The Lebanese al-Manar correspondent Ali Shoaib described the details in a tweet, "A blatant Zionist attack on a Lebanese village, 2 km from the border, with 155 mm shells."He added, "Divine Providence saved civilians in the village of Wadi Khansa in the eastern sector in the South, after a shell fell directly on a house under construction, while 3 other shells fell in a residential neighborhood."The UNIFIL forces arrived in Wadi Khansa to detect the incident in the village, 11 hours after the “Israeli” night attack.