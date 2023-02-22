0
Wednesday 22 February 2023 - 12:24

New “Israeli” Attack on A Lebanese Border Village

Story Code : 1042858

Many of the flare bombs exploded, while four of them fell on lands belonging to Lebanese civilians.

The Lebanese al-Manar correspondent Ali Shoaib described the details in a tweet, "A blatant Zionist attack on a Lebanese village, 2 km from the border, with 155 mm shells."

He added, "Divine Providence saved civilians in the village of Wadi Khansa in the eastern sector in the South, after a shell fell directly on a house under construction, while 3 other shells fell in a residential neighborhood."

The UNIFIL forces arrived in Wadi Khansa to detect the incident in the village, 11 hours after the “Israeli” night attack.
