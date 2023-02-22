0
Wednesday 22 February 2023 - 12:27

More of Normalization: ‘Israeli’ Pavilion at UAE’s IDEX 2023

‘Israeli’ Channel 7 said on Monday that the move comes as part of the Emirati and ‘Israeli’ efforts to steadily deepen their military partnership, including weapons procurement, since they normalized relations in 2020 as part of the US-brokered “Abraham Accords.”

Some 60 countries showcase their know-how in air, land, and naval defense at IDEX 2023 in Emirati capital of Abu Dhabi between February 20 and 24. The Tel Aviv regime has a pavilion at the exhibition, boasting multiple military firms and their technologies.

Over 30 leading ‘Israeli’ military industries presented their technological solutions at IDEX, including Elbit. Some of the technologies included aerial systems, rocket and missile systems, unmanned aerial systems, artificial intelligence, electro-optical systems, cyber solutions, and more.

On a related note, the Zionist entity’s Rafael Systems held an inauguration ceremony on Monday to officially open its new facility in the UAE.

The ‘Israeli’ company’s president and CEO Yoav Har-Even presided over the “intimate” event with Emirati and ‘Israeli’ officials, revealing plans to showcase the firm’s Iron Beam high-energy laser weapon system [HELWS] at this month’s IDEX 2023.

Back in 2020, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed United States-brokered agreements with the Zionist entity to normalize their ties with it. Some other regional states, namely Sudan and Morocco, followed suit soon afterward.

However, an opinion poll, conducted by the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies [ACRPS] in January, indicated that 84% of the participants disapprove any recognition of the ‘Israeli’ regime by their home countries.

The latest findings were based on face-to-face interviews with 33,000 individuals from 14 Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Bahrain and Sudan.

Also, the normalization deals have sparked widespread condemnations from the Palestinians as well as nations and human rights advocates across the globe, especially within the Muslim world.
