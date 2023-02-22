0
Wednesday 22 February 2023 - 12:33

Israeli Forces Assault Palestinian Inmates, Transfer Them to Undisclosed Location

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society reported that Israeli troops used pepper spray and transferred around 80 prisoners from Section 3 of the detention center.

Another Palestinian prisoners’ rights group, the Asra Media Office, added that Israeli forces used tear gas, stun grenades, and rubber bullets before transferring the prisoners to another jail.

There is no information yet about any injuries among the Palestinian detainees.

Hamas denounced the assault and held the Israeli regime fully responsible for protecting Palestinian prisoners. The Gaza-based group called on all Palestinians to stand in solidarity with the inmates and achieve their rights and freedom.

More than 7,000 Palestinian prisoners are held in Israeli jails, with some serving multiple life sentences. Palestinian officials have continuously called for Israel to be held accountable for its persecution of Palestinian people, including its mass and arbitrary detentions, torture, harassment, and repression during the years of Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.
