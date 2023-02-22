Five Palestinians Martyred, 36 Others Injured During ‘Israeli’ Raid in Nablus, Al-Quds Brigades Respond

Islam Times - At least five Palestinians were martyred and 36 others sustained injuries in an ‘Israeli’ occupation military raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, the Palestinian health ministry reported.

The ministry said on Wednesday that four of the 36 wounded admitted to hospital were in serious condition.Dozens suffocated due to inhaling gas, the Palestinian Red Crescent reported.In the course, Palestinian resistance fighters confronted the occupation forces’ raid of the old town in Nablus. The Nablus Battalion of al-Quds Brigades announced that its resistance fighters dealt the occupation forces and vehicles heavy and successive blows near the besieged house in Nablus, inflicting heavy losses upon the Zionist troops.The confrontations broke out soon after the Zionist regime raided the city with dozens of armored vehicles and special forces at 10 am local time.The occupation troops blocked off all entrances to the city, before surrounding a home reportedly housing a wanted Palestinian fighter, Hossam Isleem.The Lions’ Den resistance group said in a statement that it engaged in confrontations with the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces during the raid, alongside the recently announced Balata Brigades group.