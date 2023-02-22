0
Wednesday 22 February 2023 - 22:30

US Plots in West Asia Foiled - Quds Force Commander

Story Code : 1042927
US Plots in West Asia Foiled - Quds Force Commander
In an address to the Assembly of Experts in Tehran on Wednesday, General Ghaani said the Islamic Revolution is pressing ahead strongly and has become a source of influence in the region and the world despite the hostilities shown by the enemies, above all by the US and the Zionist regime.

Pointing to the former US president’s admission that Washington spent 7 trillion dollars in Afghanistan and lost at least 7,000 forces, the top commander said what led to the US’ dismal failure was the Islamic Republic and the Islamic Revolution’s culture.

He noted that the US decided to change its strategy in cooperation with a number of the regional countries and created the Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] terrorist group as a fake copy and a deviated model of the resistance front with the purpose of changing the regional conditions in favor of Washington, but the endeavors made by late Iranian commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani and his comrades, who demonstrated the true culture of resistance and Islamic Revolution, thwarted the major American plot.

General Ghaani described the American assassination of Lt. General Soleimani as the beginning of a new stage of hostile activities against the Islamic Revolution that includes a hybrid war with economic and media warfare.

Today, the culture of resistance has become a global phenomenon that has frustrated the world of hegemony, the Quds Force commander concluded.

In remarks in February 2022, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the US is getting hit from where it has never calculated, noting that the previous and incumbent US presidents have disgraced their country more than before.
