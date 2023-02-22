0
Wednesday 22 February 2023 - 23:56

Malcolm X’s Family to File Lawsuit Against NYPD, Agencies for “Concealing Evidence” in His Murder

Story Code : 1042934
Malcolm X’s Family to File Lawsuit Against NYPD, Agencies for “Concealing Evidence” in His Murder
The announcement came during a press conference by civil rights attorney Ben Crump as well as Malcolm X’s daughters Qubilah Shabazz and Ilyasah Shabazz at the Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Centre, according to Anadolu Agency.

“We will also seek justice for a man, a very young man – he was only 39 years old – who gave his life for human rights,” said Ilyasah Shabazz.

Shahbaz accused the federal and New York local agencies of fraudulently concealing evidence of a conspiracy and the execution of plans to assassinate Malcolm X.

Crump said that Malcolm X’s daughters deserved to know all the facts about their father’s death.

“For this great injustice, we will be filing a wrongful death lawsuit against these governmental entities for US$100 million on behalf of his daughters that are coming forward,” it also reported Crump said.

Malcolm X was assassinated while giving a speech in Harlem on February 21, 1965. Tuesday marked 58 years since his murder.
Comment


Featured Stories
New “Israeli” Attack on A Lebanese Border Village
New “Israeli” Attack on A Lebanese Border Village
More of Normalization: ‘Israeli’ Pavilion at UAE’s IDEX 2023
More of Normalization: ‘Israeli’ Pavilion at UAE’s IDEX 2023
22 February 2023
North Korea Calls UN Chief
North Korea Calls UN Chief's Remarks on Missile Test 'Unfair'
22 February 2023
Journalist Slams Biden for Ignoring Ohio Chemical Spill amid Ukraine Aid
Journalist Slams Biden for Ignoring Ohio Chemical Spill amid Ukraine Aid
22 February 2023
Top Official: EU Running Out of Targets for Anti-Russia Sanctions
Top Official: EU Running Out of Targets for Anti-Russia Sanctions
21 February 2023
Pompeo
Pompeo's Israel Itinerary Compromised
21 February 2023
Taiwan Boosting Military Ties with Washington, President Says
Taiwan Boosting Military Ties with Washington, President Says
21 February 2023
Iran Refutes Western Stories on 84% Uranium Enrichment
Iran Refutes Western Stories on 84% Uranium Enrichment
20 February 2023
Germany Lost $106.7bln in 2022 Due to Ukraine War
Germany Lost $106.7bln in 2022 Due to Ukraine War
20 February 2023
Syria Urges International Condemnation of Israeli Missile Attack
Syria Urges International Condemnation of Israeli Missile Attack
20 February 2023
Hungary Identifies EU’s “True” Enemy
Hungary Identifies EU’s “True” Enemy
20 February 2023
G7 Countries Agree to Continue Supporting Ukraine, Toughen Russian Sanctions
G7 Countries Agree to Continue Supporting Ukraine, Toughen Russian Sanctions
19 February 2023
Five Killed in Israeli Missile Attack on Syria
Five Killed in Israeli Missile Attack on Syria
19 February 2023