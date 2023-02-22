0
Wednesday 22 February 2023 - 23:59

Qassam Brigades Warns Israeli Regime after 9 Killed in Nablus

Story Code : 1042936
Qassam Brigades Warns Israeli Regime after 9 Killed in Nablus
Abu Ubaida, the spokesman of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Hamas Resistance Movement warned the Israeli regime that "the Resistance in Gaza closely follows the increasing crimes of the Zionist enemy against our loved ones in the West Bank and its patience is running out."

The warning came after the Israeli regime conducted a raid against the Palestinian Resistance fighters in Nablus in the West Bank, killing 10 Palestinians and wounding 102 more.

Qassam Brigades warns Israeli regime after 9 killed in Nablus

"Mohammad Shtayyeh,"  prime minister of the Palestinian Authority (PA), considered the Israeli regime's raid to be organized terrorism through which the Zionist regime seeks to bring its internal crisis to Palestine.

In the raid on Nablus, the Zionist Israeli regime forces targeted Palestinian with live rounds. The Palestinian Red Crescent announced that a number of people were injured by war ammunition and were taken to the hospital.
Comment


Featured Stories
New “Israeli” Attack on A Lebanese Border Village
New “Israeli” Attack on A Lebanese Border Village
More of Normalization: ‘Israeli’ Pavilion at UAE’s IDEX 2023
More of Normalization: ‘Israeli’ Pavilion at UAE’s IDEX 2023
22 February 2023
North Korea Calls UN Chief
North Korea Calls UN Chief's Remarks on Missile Test 'Unfair'
22 February 2023
Journalist Slams Biden for Ignoring Ohio Chemical Spill amid Ukraine Aid
Journalist Slams Biden for Ignoring Ohio Chemical Spill amid Ukraine Aid
22 February 2023
Top Official: EU Running Out of Targets for Anti-Russia Sanctions
Top Official: EU Running Out of Targets for Anti-Russia Sanctions
21 February 2023
Pompeo
Pompeo's Israel Itinerary Compromised
21 February 2023
Taiwan Boosting Military Ties with Washington, President Says
Taiwan Boosting Military Ties with Washington, President Says
21 February 2023
Iran Refutes Western Stories on 84% Uranium Enrichment
Iran Refutes Western Stories on 84% Uranium Enrichment
20 February 2023
Germany Lost $106.7bln in 2022 Due to Ukraine War
Germany Lost $106.7bln in 2022 Due to Ukraine War
20 February 2023
Syria Urges International Condemnation of Israeli Missile Attack
Syria Urges International Condemnation of Israeli Missile Attack
20 February 2023
Hungary Identifies EU’s “True” Enemy
Hungary Identifies EU’s “True” Enemy
20 February 2023
G7 Countries Agree to Continue Supporting Ukraine, Toughen Russian Sanctions
G7 Countries Agree to Continue Supporting Ukraine, Toughen Russian Sanctions
19 February 2023
Five Killed in Israeli Missile Attack on Syria
Five Killed in Israeli Missile Attack on Syria
19 February 2023