Death Toll in Israeli Army’s West Bank Raid Rises to 10, Over 100 Injured

Islam Times - Ten Palestinians were killed on Wednesday, two of them elderly and a child, while more than 100 were injured by live bullets, six reported in critical to very critical condition, in an Israeli army incursion into the Northern West Bank city of Nablus, according to the latest update by the Ministry of Health.

The Health Ministry identified the 10 as Adnan Saabe Baara, 72, Abdul Hadi Abdul Aziz Ashqar, 61, Mohammad Farid Shaaban, 16, Tamer Nimr Minawi, 33, Mohammad Khaled Anbousi, 25, Musab Munir Awais, 26, Hussam Bassam Isleem, 24, and Mohammad Abdul Fattah Abdul Ghani, 23, Walid Riyad Dkhail, 23, and Jaser Jamil Qanier, 23, were killed by Israeli army gunfire while 102 others were injured from live bullet wounds and admitted to Nablus hospitals, six said to be critical to very critical, WAFA news agency reported.Two journalists were also injured lightly by live bullets while covering the army incursion.Sources in Nablus said a large army force raided the old city of Nablus at a peak business hour and while students were in their schools and surrounded a house while heavily shooting in all directions.Residents confronted the soldiers, who, in addition to firing live bullets, fired tear gas and sound bombs at the homes and shops causing many suffocation cases in the densely populated old city.The Red Crescent in Nablus said the Israeli army prevented its ambulances from reaching and evacuating the wounded in the old city.With the killing of the 10, a total of 59 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army gunfire since the start of the year, including 11 minors, one woman, and two elderly men.